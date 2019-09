After you've figured out which role-play scenarios you'd like to try, discuss them with your partner. If this sounds scary, don't stress: There are many helpful strategies to talking about kinks . People tend to feel more willing to share their secrets after you've told them yours, so offer to go first. Then, ask your partner which role-playing scenarios they'd like to try.(If you think they might not have ideas ready to go, it might be best to give them a heads up that this is something you'd like to discuss. That way, they'll have a chance to explore their own desires without feeling put on the spot.)If you're very lucky, you and your partner will be 100% role-play compatible, and you will find out that you fantasize about the exact same scenarios. If not, that just means you get to try out fantasies you'd never even considered (as long as you're comfortable with them). Maybe your partner will agree to play photographer and take racy photos of you, and, in exchange, you'll agree to pretend to be a character in Pokémon . The possibilities are endless, and you won't know until you have a shame-free discussion about them with your partner.