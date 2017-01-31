How To Safely Fulfill Your Hot Gang Bang Fantasy

A gang bang is when multiple people have sex with one person at the same time or when they have sex with one person one right after the other. In heteronormative terms, it refers to a woman being penetrated by multiple men. A reverse gang bang is when one man has sex with multiple women. While gang bangs are a form of group sex, they differ from an orgy in that there's usually one point person. (To be clear: We're speaking of consensual group sex.)
Having a gang bang fantasy, or taking it a step further and organizing and participating in one, can be considered taboo, but being into gang bangs is totally normal, says Michael Aaron PhD, a kink-friendly NYC-based therapist and author of Modern Sexuality: The Truth about Sex and Relationships. In fact, a 2014 study, conducted by researchers at the University of Montreal, found that 28.3% of women surveyed fantasized about sex with "more than three people, all men." Of course, while a gang bang indicates penetration is involved, you don't need penises to experience it. A group of people wearing strap-ons will work just fine.
But, as many people can attest to, having a fantasy doesn't mean you want to actually go through with it in real life. Lots of people have secret fantasies they may be too ashamed to ask for, so you needn't feel embarrassed if you harbor a gang bang fantasy (or any other seemingly "taboo" fantasy). To help you fulfill your desires, we've compiled seven tips — in the form of baby steps toward the real deal — for anyone out there who finds the idea of a gang bang totally hot.
The gap between what we learned in sex ed and what we're learning through sexual experience is big — way too big. So we're helping to connect those dots by talking about the realities of sex, from how it's done to how to make sure it's consensual, safe, healthy, and pleasurable all at once. Check out more here.