15 Dirty Things To Whisper In Your Partner’s Ear

Whether you're a master at dirty talk or a total newbie, there's one surefire way to make anything you say to your partner 10 times sexier: Whisper it. Well...almost anything. You don't have to be describing the sex position you want to put your partner in, either. "Whispering makes everything sound way sexier, unless you're like 'Can you pass the salt,'" says sexologist Megan Stubbs, Ed.D. And who knows, even that could be hella sexy in the right context.
Putting your mouth close to your partner's ear and saying things such as, "Oh my god that feels so good. I love when you circle my nipple with your tongue," is sexier than saying it out loud because they have to listen to you more closely, Dr. Stubbs says. The feeling of your breath, the tingling that goes down their spine, and the little hairs that stand up on the back of their neck when you whisper certainly help, too.
But dirty talk can be difficult if you're not practiced at it. "It can seem daunting," Dr. Stubbs says. "Where you're like, What do I say? 'Uh...I like your boobs.'" A great place to start, she says, is to describe how you feel. So you can whisper something like, "Oh my god, I'm so turned on right now." And keep whispering through foreplay and even during sex. It's a hot way to give your partner a play-by-play of how you're feeling (pro tip: you can also use dirty talk to ask for consent).
Of course, it can be difficult to think of sexy things to say when you're nervous. So let the following 15 dirty talk suggestions inspire you.