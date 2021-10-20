Use These Dirty Emojis In Your Next Sexy Text

Here's a tip for people who are just dipping their toes into the waters of sexting: Lean on the emoji. They're the modern-day equivalent of "a
picture says a thousand words." Just like a smiley face can take a "can we talk?" text from serious to affectionate, the right dirty emoji can elevate "what are you doing tonight?" from conversational to "come-hither."
Certain emojis are famous for their double entendres (looking at you, peach). But you can get creative too, slipping in an icon that might not be quite so overtly sexy — except in certain contexts. Either way, they're a fun way to get a little flirty, without necessarily having to start up a full-on sexting session.
Not sure exactly where to begin? Here's your guide to dirty emojis, and how to wield them.