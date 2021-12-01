Sexy Text Messages To Turn Your Lover On

Sometimes, you can’t be shy about letting people know how you feel — even if the way you feel is horny. But telling lovers how much you want them can be intimidating. Especially if you’re doing it via text.
“People might think, ‘I don’t know what to say’ or ‘I’m not creative,’ but you don’t have to dive in with all these kinky, dirty things,” Vanessa Marin, a sex therapist, previously told Refinery29. “Find a specific language you feel comfortable with… If you’re not comfortable with being too explicit from the get-go, that’s okay — just start slow.” (Also worth mentioning: Only kick off a sexy exchange with someone you know is receptive.)
To help you get your creative juices flowing, we came up with some examples of flirty lines that are sure to elicit a positive response. Pick one — or several — that feels the truest to your communication style, and get the ball rolling.
Elicit entertainment
I’m bored. What would you do to me if you were here?
Play a guessing game
Guess what I’m not wearing right now?
Do you want to come over and... wash our hands together?
Use an emoji
*Eggplant*, *eggplant*, *eggplant*.
Ask for a favour
I’m freezing right now — I wish you were here so you could warm me up.
Use a pop culture reference
Make psychoanalysing hot
What are you thinking about right now? Because I can’t stop thinking about last night.
Get to the point
What do you say we skip dinner tonight and you can eat me instead?
Make an entrance
Glad I could get your number last night. Maybe I’ll use it to invite you over later.