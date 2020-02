You Might Need This Love Is Blind Episode & Rules Guide

Netflix already dipped its toe into the reality TV dating pool with Dating Around in 2019. Love Is Blind builds on the dating concept but also adds in elements from another recent Netflix original, The Circle . On Love Is Blind , the contestants get engaged without seeing each other. They have 28 days after they meet for the first time to decide if they want to get married. The contestants all originate from Atlanta, Georgia, and their ages range from mid twenties to mid thirties. They come from different racial, cultural, and economic backgrounds. Their engagements are based solely on their emotional connections, but after they meet they must see if their initial attraction can withstand societal expectations and other everyday issues couples face. And they decide whether or not they're meant to be... at the altar.