Nick & Vanessa Lachey Are The Face Of Love Is Blind, Netflix’s Craziest Dating Experiment Yet

As the adage goes, love is blind — and, just in case, Nick and Vanessa Lachey are making sure. The couple, who may or may not have sent Jessica Simpson a gift , host a new Netflix series Love Is Blind , which is basically if The Circle didn't let anyone post pictures. Instead, potential couples are separated by fully opaque walls and must chat, date, and see if they can fall in love (going all the way to a proposal!) through nothing but good old fashioned conversation.