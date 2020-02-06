Vanessa Lachey Explained That Awkward Jessica Simpson Moment

Is "I don't know her address" the new "I don't know her"? If it is, Vanessa Lachey insists it's not shade. The Love Is Blind host appeared on the Today show earlier this week with husband and co-host Nick Lachey and ended up creating a now-viral moment in which she denied ever sending her husband's ex-wife, Jessica Simpson, a gift.
“It wasn’t us, but thank you, whoever sent it from us,” she responded when host Hoda Kotb mentioned the alleged gesture. “I didn’t. I don’t know her address.”
The clip immediately made the rounds on Twitter, with people both celebrating and condemning the "petty" remark.
"Sorry @VanessaLachey but that was definitely some type of shade," one viewer tweeted. "Why even deny it? What did that accomplish exactly?"
After receiving a wave of feedback, Vanessa hopped on Twitter to clear some things up.
"Sorry you think that, just didn’t want to take credit for something we didn’t do. That’s all," she replied. "Seems weird to ignore sending a big beautiful gift basket and taking that credit. Either way... hope you have a Beautiful day!"
Vanessa sent many of these replies, at one point calling out Kotb for bringing up Simpson in the first place.
"Totally hear you. But also, you make sure you do your research and state facts and ask appropriate questions as the host... don’t you think," she replied to another tweet. "The statement wasn’t true, so I was simply clearing that up. But definitely a beautiful sentiment if it was."
This interview comes after excerpts of Simpson's new memoir, Open Book, reflected on her relationship with Nick. For his part, he says he's "certainly happy for her in her life and I know she is happy for us."
