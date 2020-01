Netflix’s New Love Is Blind Is Like The Bachelor — If The Contestants Couldn’t See Each Other

The new Netflix series follows the success of the streaming service's other dating show Dating Around . Unlike Love is Blind, the stakes were much lower on Dating Around. The goal for contestants on the series wasn't really to find "the one" and get married; people just wanted to have a first date that didn't make them want to give up on love for good. It sounds easy enough, but if you've tried getting back on the dating scene , you know that it's a jungle out here.