Obsessed with both reality television and romance? If so, you’re probably already watching The Bachelor, and good for you — Pilot Pete’s season of the ABC series is already turning out to be quite the doozy, and it’s just getting started.
But just in case The Bachelor isn’t quite your speed (read: there's not enough British slang involved), look no further than Love Island. Making its series premiere in 2015, the British dating series has since become an international sensation. On Love Island, a group of very attractive singles is flown out to a gorgeous island, where they’ll stay in a huge villa. The islanders pair up amongst themselves, but before they can fully crack on, their relationships are tested by the weekly introduction of thirsty new cast members. Because the show happens in real time, audiences are able to vote their least favorite islanders off of the island each week, and the last couple standing wins £50,000.
After a tumultuous fifth season, Love Island is back for a new winter season, premiering on ITV2 on January 12. The show will have a brand new host (say hi to Laura Whitmore) and will take place in sunny South Africa instead of the Mediterranean island of Mallorca. ITV2 just announced the winter season’s lineup, and from the looks of it, we’re in for a wild ride.
From identical twins to a real-life aristocrat, season six promises to live up to the show's legacy of pure, unadulterated chaos, and it would be an understatement to say that I'm absolutely chuffed to meet each and every one of them.
Ahead, the cast of Love Island's winter series.