The Bachelor Season 24 Premiere Recap: Return Of The Windmill

Now, I know we’ve been through a lot already — three hours is absurd, Bachelor. Think of the recappers! But the most interesting part of the episode by far happens during the second group date. Peter and the women go to a theater where Hannah Brown shows up and tells them they’re going to be telling their own story about sex to a live audience… and then she breaks down crying to the producers. So, Peter goes to talk to her, and they immediately express that they still have feelings for each other. The whole thing is intense.