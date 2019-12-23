It's been a long time since fans last saw Bachelor Nation drama unfold on TV when Bachelor in Paradise ended back in September. But now Peter Weber's Bachelor season will start soon and it will save us all from the roseless drought.
Peter's Bachelor season premieres in January, but you don't have to wait until the official debut to get the rundown of the drama, surprise guest appearances, and tears to come. Here's everything we already know about Peter's (apparently) turbulent journey to love.
When Does Peter's Bachelor Season Premiere?
The Bachelor premiere kicks off on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The first episode of 2019's Bachelor is three hours long, according to People, and it will be jam-packed with content. After the traditional limo arrivals, the series will also air the season's first one-on-one dates and group date. So it's basically two episodes combined into one — a first for the show.
After the special premiere night, the show will resume its usual two-hour episodes weekly on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
What Peter's Bachelor Trailer Reveals
The official Peter Weber Bachelor season trailer has many standbys: Women admit to falling in love, Peter engages in multiple passionate makeouts, and tears are shed by all — Peter even says something is "destroying his heart" at one point. One standout moment includes Peter admitting to someone that he has been "intimate," although it isn't clear if he means with someone else on the show or just in general in life. Either way, it seems to upset the contestant he's speaking to. For some reason the people on this show always seem to forget they're not the only ones dating the lead and having romantic connections.
Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown also shows up, and the promo teases her arrival as a possible last-minute addition to the cast list. (As if, but more on that below.)
A couple of other short clips posted to The Bachelor Twitter page also indicate that tons of plane-themed limo introductions are coming, including a woman dressed as a paper plane and three contestants who are flight attendants. Also notable? A woman who shows up with her "emotional support cow" and a woman dressed as a windmill. Because of course there's one of those.
When Is Hannah On Peter's Bachelor Season?
The promo shows Hannah getting out of a limo on Peter's premiere night. Later, they're shown having a one-on-one conversation that seems to be edited to the high heavens. "I'm so confused right now. What are you doing here?" Peter asks her. Hannah says, "Making decisions for my heart, because I know there's still something there. And I would do anything for a relationship." But the promo cuts back and forth between showing the words come out of Hannah's mouth and clips of the contestants acting shocked. So it's entirely possible that Hannah didn't say all of that in one conversation and that it's just been edited to suggest that Hannah still has feelings for Peter.
The same can be said for Peter saying, "What I'm about to say is extremely crazy. What would you say if I asked you to come and be part of the house?" The conversation could have been edited to make it seem like Hannah would join the show, when really he meant like join the house to help out with a date or something. The latter seems realistic, because the aforementioned People magazine article reported that Hannah is hosting the group date, where the women will be talking about memorable sexual exploits in front of a live audience. (Sure, okay.)
Because a group date is being shown during the three-hour premiere, fans may see this Hannah and Peter interaction as soon as episode 1. If not, since Hannah was in Los Angeles filming Dancing with the Stars at the time, her appearance on The Bachelor will at least be in those first couple of weeks before the cast leaves California and starts to travel the world. Good thing too, because that means we'll get the truth about Hannah's arrival sooner rather than later.
Peter's Bachelor Date Locations & Celebrity Guests Have Been Revealed
In addition to the date that Hannah hosts, an ABC press release teases that this season will include special appearances from original Queer Eye fashion expert & RuPaul's Drag Race judge Carson Kressley, model Janice Dickinson, country star Chase Rice, and Bachelor Nation star Demi Burnett. After the show leaves California, it will travel to Costa Rica, Chile, Peru and more. You can't have a pilot Bachelor without some global travel!
When Does Peter Get Hurt On The Bachelor?
While preparing for filming in Costa Rica, Peter suffered an head injury when he reportedly fell and cut his face on cocktail glasses that he was carrying. The incident occurred during a game of golf and required 22 stitches to fix his face. The Hollywood Reporter said that cameras weren't rolling at the time, so it's unlikely that footage of the injury occurring will be shown. However, host Chris Harrison did tell Good Morning America that the Bachelor will address the aftermath.
"The incident, the great face cut of 2019, will definitely be explained and talked about because it's very clear. It almost goes into his eye," Harrison said. "Once he got sutured up and put a bandage over it, it wasn't a big deal at all. He felt terrible but it didn't disrupt production."
The injury occurred in early October, so it was only a couple of weeks into filming and Peter's bandaged face and resulting scar will be noticeable throughout the majority of the season.
What We Know About Peter's Bachelor Contestants So Far
As Refinery29 previously reported, a couple of the flight attendant contestants already know each other, and one contestant named Hannah Ahn knows former Bachelor contestant Hannah Godwin. There are also a ton of women from Texas and Chicago — so if a bunch from the same state all make it to hometown dates, Peter may not have to travel that much. Not that he'd mind, since he flies for work.
More drama will be unveiled in promos and media reports as the season continues, but it's shaping up to be a season "unlike any other," according to what notorious exaggerator Chris Harrison said to GMA. The host added that "you truly aren't gonna know how it's going to end until the very end" and maybe not even then, because "it's possible," Harrison added, "it's still not over." Okay, Chris. We'll believe it when we see it.
