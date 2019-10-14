Pilot Pete’s Face Injury Reportedly Didn’t Even Change The Bachelor‘s Shoot Schedule

After suffering a considerable face injury while on set, this season’s bachelor, Peter Weber, is back to filming — and allegedly without any interruption to the shoot schedule. Whatever it takes to get to the next Bachelor!
Weber, who was second runner-up on season 15 of The Bachelorette, reportedly tripped and fell while holding two cocktail glasses during a round of golf in San Jose, Costa Rica, where they were about to begin filming. His face was split open, requiring 22 stitches in all, Us Weekly reports. However, despite how bad that injury sounds, Weber was discharged from the hospital and able to resume filming almost immediately.
Weber has already had the stitches removed and the show is finding ways to cover the bandaged area while filming season 24, according to a source that spoke with E! News, . It appears as though they have been able to carry on filming without so much as a hiccup.
Bachelor host Chris Harrison reassured fans on Instagram that everything was alright. “There’s been some wild claims and rumors about Peter today. Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100% OK and production is already back underway,” he wrote on Instagram. “He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of.”
The Bachelor nation was first introduced to Weber, affectionately known as Pilot Pete, on the Bachelorette. He first became a frontrunner in viewers’ hearts when he asked Brown to be his girlfriend during week 4, despite still competing for her attention alongside more than a dozen other men, but he became even more memorable when he went on the Fantasy Suite date (in a windmill!) with bachelorette Hannah Brown.
Refinery29 has reached out to ABC for comment.
The Bachelor returns to ABC on January 6, 2020.
