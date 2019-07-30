Pilot Pete Has A Message For Everyone Who Thinks He Cheated

Peter Weber may not have addressed those ex-girlfriend accusations on part one of The Bachelorette finale, but he did speak about them to People. Earlier this month, the pilot's ex-girlfriend Calee Lutes told Entertainment Tonight that Weber broke up with her in order to become a contestant on the show, and that she was "completely blindsided."
According to Lutes, Weber did not give her an explanation for their breakup, and she started to have Bachelorette suspicions after he deleted all trace of her from social media and a producer began following him on Instagram, which were later confirmed when the list of contestants was released. Weber, however, says that's not entirely how it went down.
Advertisement
"The show had absolutely nothing to do with me ending that relationship," he told People, while admitting her story still had "a lot of truth."
“I was very serious in trying to progress that relationship and move it forward,” he continued. “And she wasn’t on the same page as me. That being said, I wasn’t going to waste her time or my time. But the casting process and my first interview was months after we broke up.”
Weber had previously spoken about Lutes (not by name) on the show, telling Bachelorette Hannah Brown that his last relationship was "very serious and we felt very deeply for each other" but that it "it wasn't meant to be."
He's similarly somber in his comments to People.
“It’s obvious that I hurt someone that I really did care about,” he concluded. “That was never my intention. And for that I’m sorry. Breakups suck!”
And after last night's Bachelorette, Weber knows that more than anyone. At least they'll always have that time windmill. (And that time windmill. And that time windmill. And that time windmill).
Advertisement