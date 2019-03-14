ABC Just Released The First Batch Of Bachelorette Men & They're Being Torn Apart

Following Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, it appears ABC is not done breaking the rules. After teasing the first few men from Hannah B's Bachelorette season on The Bachelor finale, they went ahead and dropped pictures of all 33 men who may (may? the wording is hesitant) be appearing on our Alabama sweetheart's season.
"For the first time ever, we are giving you an early look at the men who may be on #TheBachelorette," the caption reads. "Leave a rose for who would get your first impression rose."
Well, we already know who got a rose (Cam, the surprise rapper), but it seems like ABC wants to open the men up to a new kind of terror: social media judgment. By posting all the photos on an open forum like Facebook, the network has invited a whole slew of comments and criticisms of the initial pictures of these men. Honestly? They're pretty funny.
While Refinery29 obviously doesn't condone some of the downright mean comments that are appearing in the comments of the photos, we can't help but hand it to the quips from ex-girlfriends and the folks who are thirsting after them already. And if any of the men are reading the comments, just remember what former Bachelorette star Evan Bass wrote under the Facebook album:
"I remember taking one peek at this before my season and literally got like the least amount of likes — it’s ok guys, don’t sweat these haters (or when I crucify you on Twitter) it will get better I promise."
Ahead are the 33 men who "may" be appearing on Hannah B's season, as well as some of the best comments directed their way.