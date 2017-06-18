Bachelor In Paradise stars Evan Bass and Carly Waddell found love in paradise and they returned there this weekend to tie the knot. People reported that Bass and Waddell got married on Saturday in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico alongside a small group of friends, family and Bachelor Nation faves like Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, who also found love in Paradise.
Bachelor host Chris Harrison officiated the beachside ceremony for the season 3 couple, who live in Nashville with Bass' three sons. As Us Weekly pointed out, the two seemed like an unlikely pair when they first appeared on the show together — Waddell dumped Bass early in the season — but she ended up falling for his quirky charms and getting engaged by the end of the show.
Bass, who was a contestant on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, didn't post any photos from his wedding, but did post a close-up shot of himself looking into the eyes of his new bride. "I love love," he wrote alongside a few heart and pepper emoji.
This may be because Bass and Waddell are reportedly filmed their wedding for TV. This is despite the filming of season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise being halted as Warner Bros. investigates the alleged "misconduct" between cast members Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, which may or may not have been consensual.
In a statement, Olympios wrote that she was "hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening." Jackson also released a statement saying his "character has been assassinated" over the Bachelor In Paradise controversy.
Bass and Waddell's wedding was supposed to be part of this BiP season. Despite filming being halted, though, ABC has said it will still air the ceremony but has not revealed how or when. Some have guessed it could be a one-off TV event on sister station FreeForm, which aired spin-offs such as Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? and The Twins: Happily Ever After?
The news of Bass and Waddell's nuptials came shortly after Bass wrote an essay for The Hollywood Reporter pleading with ABC to keep Bachelor In Paradise on the air. He wrote that it was where he found the love of his life and wants others to have the opportunity to find love, too. "I will be forever grateful to Paradise," he said, "for guiding me to an incredible stepmother to my own children."
