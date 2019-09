Millennials are ruining the job market . Millennials are ruining diamonds . Somehow, millennials are ruining bar soap . If you’ve ever read a single headline about my generation you know: we’re going to be the absolute downfall of America — nay, life — as we know it. The Bachelor twins Emily and Haley Ferguson have taken all the criticism hurled at Generation Y and turned it into a Freeform reality TV show with The Twins: Happily Ever After