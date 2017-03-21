Millennials are ruining the job market. Millennials are ruining diamonds. Somehow, millennials are ruining bar soap. If you’ve ever read a single headline about my generation you know: we’re going to be the absolute downfall of America — nay, life — as we know it. The Bachelor twins Emily and Haley Ferguson have taken all the criticism hurled at Generation Y and turned it into a Freeform reality TV show with The Twins: Happily Ever After.
The former i/Bachelor In Paradise pair’s series premiere starts out with them lounging in their cupcake-and-butterfly-printed childhood bedrooms, staring at their iPhones, and talking about how cute fellow Bachelor season 20 alum Amanda Stanton is with her daughters. Like roughly one third of other Americans between the ages of 18 and 34, the jobless sisters live at home with their doting mom Jill.
Jill does all of her 24-year-old daughters’ chores. She cleans up after the Ferguson family’s many dogs when they go to the bathroom inside of the house. She makes Emily and Haley peanut butter sandwiches before going on trips. She doesn’t even care her daughters head to the gym just to make Snapchat videos.
The twins couldn’t lean any further into the stereotypes of millennial awfulness without falling over and that’s the entire point. The Bachelor Nation faves know they’re works in progress and the cameras are there to document their journey into card-carrying adults.
Emily and Haley are so aware of the critiques aimed at them, they take some time in the middle of the episode to rattle off a string of mean Internet comments about them. Still, Ben Higgins's exes are not about to let haters saying they’re The Worst force them to change who they are.
Instead of completely rebooting their personalities for public consumption, Emily and Haley are using their reality show as a way to force themselves to “adult.” They start their journey of adulting by attempting to cook duck a l'orange and lobster thermidor. The plan goes miserably as duck is switched for floor-dropped chicken and a cooking lobster becomes a pet lobster, but, hey, they're trying. And their attempts make for good TV.
The rest of Happily Ever After will focus on these two sheltered Nevadans finally moving out of the nest and away from their super mom.
I can’t deny Emily and Haley are two lovably ridiculous individuals who were practically created in a lab for the madness of reality TV. But, they’re also dealing with deeply relatable problems in front of the funhouse mirror of Freeform cameras. I can’t help but root for them.
