Millennials Are All Buying This Type Of Engagement Ring

Colorful stones are not only cheaper, but there's also arguably more fashionable, as they allow for more experimentation with design. When it came time to choose her engagement ring, Charlie Boyd, executive fashion and jewelry editor at Harper’s Bazaar UK, opted for an antique art-deco opal ring in a platinum setting, surrounded by diamonds and emeralds. It was love at first sight, she told Refinery29. "As an editor, I see all sorts of jewelry 24/7," she explained. "When I showed it to my boyfriend at the time, he agreed it was the right one and immediately said that it was 'me in a ring.'"