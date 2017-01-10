Remember in December when reports of a Bachelor spin-off starring the Twins with a capital "T" surfaced? We're pleased to inform you that they were correct. On Tuesday, Freeform announced that Emily and Haley Ferguson are starring in a new reality series called, appropriately, The Twins: Happily Ever After?. The sisters first caught attention while vying for Ben Higgins' affections on season 20. Then they got a shot at some real screen time on the third season of Bachelor In Paradise, which aired last summer. The virtually identical duo charmed both viewers and executives with their hilarity (both intentional and non). According to Freeform, the show — the second installment of Happily Ever After following Ben & Lauren this fall — will follow the 23-year-olds as they "say goodbye to the comfort and luxuries of living under their mom’s roof and begin the hilarious journey of figuring out life on their own while searching for independence and a new career." I'm personally quite excited to hear that the Ferguson women are getting their own place and looking for an occupation other than "Twins," as The Bachelor described them. Tune into Freeform at 9 p.m. on March 20 for the season premiere.
