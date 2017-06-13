ABC Will Still Air Carly Waddell & Evan Bass' Wedding

Bachelor Nation was shook when news came of Bachelor in Paradise's untimely end this year. But what of Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, the only couple to survive the third season of Paradise? E! News reports that while crews have shut down season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, Waddell and Bass' wedding will hit the air.
The ceremony was scheduled to be a part of the upcoming season. Fitting, since Bass and Waddell met on those Mexican sands. E! News adds that most of the crew has packed up, but a select few have stayed on to film the ceremony, which is set to happen later this week. There's still no news on when the footage will air. It could be incorporated into an ABC Bachelor special or be a one-off TV event on sister station FreeForm, which aired spin-offs such as Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? and The Twins: Happily Ever After?
Advertisement
Fellow Paradise alum Tanner Tolbert, who met his wife Jade on the show's second season, posted a heartfelt comment to Instagram. In a photo of himself and Jade, he expressed sadness over the fact that a new group of Bachelor cast-offs would be without the chance to find love like he did.
"It's always sad when the actions of few... affect many," he wrote. "I feel bad for everyone involved... cast and crew... and that people are not going to be able to enjoy an experience that meant so much to us."
Like Waddell and Bass, Tolbert had his nuptials filmed for the show. The Tolbert ceremony was part of the Bachelor's 20th anniversary special, which aired last April.
Production of Bachelor in Paradise was halted after an instance of "soft core porn" happening on the first day of filming. The mass Mexican exodus also offered up a few spoilers: Iggy Rodriguez appeared in one photo alongside other Bachelorette alums. He's still on the show, so the photo could mean he doesn't get Rachel Lindsay's final rose.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement