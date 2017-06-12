Story from TV Shows

Twitter Is Having A Lot Of Fun With The News That Bachelor In Paradise Suspended Filming For "Misconduct On Set"

Shannon Carlin
Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC.
Shortly after the news broke that filming of Bachelor in Paradise season 4 had been suspended, Twitter got on the case. In a statement from Warner Bros. on Sunday, the studio explained that they had "become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico" and had "suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations."
Neither ABC nor Warner Bros. got more specific than that, but Los Angeles Times film writer Amy Kaufman reported that a source told her that two members of this season's Bachelor In Paradise cast, DeMario and Corrine, got extremely drunk on the first day of production, June 4, and headed to the pool where things quickly escalated to "soft core porn," although they didn't have sex. Kaufman's source said that the incident led one producer to "sue the production for misconduct."
Of course, this is all rumor right now, but it's clear something very interesting happened in paradise. As are the members of Bachelor Nation, who managed to come up with some spectacular memes amidst all this confusion that made the news a whole lot easier to take.
A lot of people couldn't help but make comparisons to fired FBI Director James Comey's movie-making testimony, with one person admitting this Bachelor In Paradise controversy was more up their alley. "I'm more interested in #BachelorInParadise misconduct than the Comey/Russia investigation bc at least there will be action & consequences," they wrote.
Another just quoted one of Comey's most memorable lines — "Lordy, I hope there are tapes." — in a gif-filled tweet that read, "Just learned the news about #BachelorInParadise and all I can say is...." Oh, lordy, is right.
No surprise, gifs were very popular in summing up all the feels that surrounded this situation. Especially since there have been reports that filming wasn't just shut down on this season, but that it's canceled completely. "Donald Trump is president AND I have to go without #BachelorInParadise all summer?" one person wrote. "What did I do to deserve this?"
The Conan O'Brien gif of him just screaming "WHYYYY?" is a good fit. Basically, because O'Brien is all of us today after this Bachelor bombshell, which may be much more serious than anyone first thought.
