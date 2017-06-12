Did Iggy Rodriguez just spoil the 13th season of The Bachelorette? He hasn't been eliminated from the ABC reality show yet, but Rodriguez's latest Instagram story suggests he was going to appear on Bachelor in Paradise.
The Paradise contestants were seen flying home from Mexico after the show's fourth season was suspended. The reason why the show stopped production isn't entirely clear, though The Los Angeles Times' Amy Kaufman believes it has something to do with an alleged hookup between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.
Several of the confirmed Paradise season 4 cast members posted photos of themselves leaving Mexico. The contestants are reportedly heading to their own hometowns now that the show has been put on hold, according to Entertainment Tonight.
After the Paradise news broke, Rodriguez shared a video of himself with fellow Bachelorette season 13 competitor Diggy Moreland at an airport on his Instagram story. Now, that doesn't necessarily mean they were leaving Mexico — except that there's another clue. The two are pictured with Derek Peth, who was on ABC's official list of confirmed Paradise competitors. The fact that Iggy and Diggy were with him strongly suggests they were going to appear on Paradise, too.
Entertainment Tonight notes that Astrid Loch and Jack Stone also look to have been set to appear on Paradise, though their names weren't on the original list of competitors from ABC, either. Robby Hayes and Nick Benvenutti, two confirmed Paradise stars, were featured in Stone's Instagram story, suggesting that all of them were leaving Mexico together.
