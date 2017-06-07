Lauren Bushnell Was Actually Very Hurt By That Jojo Fletcher Drama

Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins have broken up, and can't stop talking about it. In essence, they're no different than any other recently single human, except that instead of downing mimosas on the couch, they're venting to the press. First, Ben Higgins said that he is "NOT PERFECT as none of us are" in a lengthy Instagram post. Then, Bushnell claimed that she is "not open to dating anyone at this point." Later, Higgins compared his furniture-free home in Denver to his empty, broken soul. Bushnell further explained the situation a week later, telling People, "I remember during filming Happily Ever After?, I was so stressed out, we couldn’t even communicate with one another."
In case you were still wondering why these two reality television stars aren't together anymore, Bushnell piped in Wednesday morning, adding that she never really addressed what went down on The Bachelor. During their season, Higgins told Jojo Fletcher that he loved her. This was the pinnacle of drama, because Higgins also told Bushnell that he loved her. For The Bachelor, this move was unprecedented. Usually, the Bachelor or Bachelorette keep mum on their true feelings until the final reveal.
"I don’t think I’ve ever talked about how hurtful that was," the 27-year-old told People. Higgins ultimately proposed to Bushnell, but the fact remains that he professed love to another woman on national television. According to the model and blogger, Bushnell was not informed at the time that Fletcher had also received an "I love you." Fletcher, on the other hand, did get this info.
"I wanted to make that decision to get engaged one time in my life and I felt like I wasn’t told everything that had happened," she said. "I know that JoJo was told what had happened. I almost felt a little bit betrayed."
To make matters worse, Bushnell and Fletcher endured an awkward double date on Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?, the couple's Freeform reality show that aired last summer. Producers actively prodded the sleeping jealousy monster by placing the former contestants side-by-side. In fact, on the show the newly engaged couple were made to regularly address Higgins' love for Jojo, even though previous interactions seemed to prove the conflict was resolved. According to Bushnell today, that constant conversation splintered her already fragile relationship with Higgins.
"I’ve never shared with anyone, except for Ben, how hurtful that situation was," Bushnell said following the breakup. "And how hard it is to continually talk about it over and over again when you’re trying to start a life with someone."
As for the whole relationship, Bushnell said, "I mean we tried." A for effort, y'all.
