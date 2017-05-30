Story from Pop Culture

The Bachelor Ben Higgins Will Never Apologize For His Breakup With Ex-Fiancée Lauren Bushnell

Shannon Carlin
Photo: Brian To/Variety/REX/Shutterstock.
Two weeks after calling off his engagement, The Bachelor Ben Higgins is opening up about the beginning of the end of his relationship with fiancée Lauren Bushnell. Specifically, letting his fans know that he wishes the final months of their union were different, but he's not going to apologize for anything that happened. Not the good and not even the bad.
Higgins took to Instagram to write a lengthy note aimed at the haters who have been badmouthing him and his former fiancée, who recently starred in their own reality show, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? "A small minority of people (at least I will continue to believe it is a small minority) want to see people suffer or fail," he wrote. "Personally, my basis for judging myself is simple, if I do something that doesn’t represent Christ then I will listen to the opinions and words from family and friends who know me best and love me."
What he wanted to make clear was that he isn't perfect, "none of us are," he wrote, "and I have never claimed to be. I do desire to show love in all situations (do I always do that? No, I fail often)."
In fact, he admitted that the "last few months have not gone the way I would have preferred. My relationships have changed drastically and what I envisioned my life was going to be has been redirected." While it's sad, he said no one should feel sorry for him because "life happens both the good and bad" and he's dealing with both those things right now.
One good thing, the Generous Coffee owner says, has been the ability to try new things professionally like his podcast with fellow Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti, Ben and Ashley: Almost Famous. If anything that's the advice he has for fans who are also dealing with heartbreak or hard times. "When a good opportunity comes your way that fits your desires take it," he says, "because life is short but a lot more fun when you are doing something you enjoy."

A post shared by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on

This isn't the first time Higgins has addressed the breakup. Days after the Bachelor season 20 couple called it quits with a statement to People that said "We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another," he explained on his podcast, that Bushnell would "always be one of my best friends.
"It's [a relationship] where I learned a lot about myself," he continued. "I think she learned a lot about herself. Obviously, she knows me better than anybody else that has gone through this experience, and really probably anybody else in the world. It's tough."
It's so tough that Higgins said he would be putting all of his focus on his house, which is an unfortunate metaphor for his love life. "My house and I are feeling very similar," he said on his podcast, "Sad, mourning, a little empty." Though, it may not be as sad as he'd like to say, since there are rumors that he's dating Iaconetti after being spotted at a concert together. Maybe there is a happily ever after in Higgins' future.
