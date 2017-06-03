Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell's breakup may be amicable, but that doesn't make the split any easier for the former Bachelor couple. Higgins reveals as much in a preview clip from his new podcast with fellow Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti's new podcast, Ben and Ashley: Almost Famous (debuting May 23). And he's found a sad but perfect metaphor for his current emotional state: the empty house he's living in now that Bushnell has moved out — and taken all her furniture with her.
"My house and I are feeling very similar: sad, mourning, a little empty," Higgins says in the clip, exclusive to People. "And so I feel like this is a bonding time for my house and I. In all seriousness, it's really sad." He adds, "It's hard to look around my house now and know that she's not going to be there."
All that's left in Higgins' place is a bed, a TV, a wicker chair, and a very practical whiskey cart. Even the aforementioned chair is a poetic illustration of his feelings: "It's not comfortable," the 29-year-old says on the podcast. "But honestly, Ashley, life's not that comfortable for me right now."
Higgins also shared the tragic photo evidence of his empty pad with a sympathetic Iaconetti. "I'm looking at Ben's phone right now and there's a picture of what his family room looks like right now, after Lauren moved all her stuff out," Iaconetti says in the clip. "And because it's technically her furniture, she basically took it all, except for one mirror on the wall... It just screams heartbroken."
But don't worry, because Higgins has his eye on the future. "I’m currently leaving here today to go furniture shopping," he says in the clip. Hopefully, he treated himself to some nice new stuff for his Bachelor pad (sorry).
