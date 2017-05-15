Ben Higgins & Lauren Bushnell Have Broken Up

It looks like another Bachelor couple just bit the dust.
Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell are no longer together, People reported on Monday. The couple met on The Bachelor's 20th season, which aired last year. They got engaged and eventually moved in together in Denver. But as People points out, Higgins' Bachelor season wasn't without controversy — he used the "L" word with both Bushnell and JoJo Fletcher. After The Bachelor, the couple went on to star in their own reality show, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?.
"It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways," the couple said in a statement provided to People. "We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time."
Advertisement
Although the news was only announced on Monday, rumors about a potential breakup have been swirling for a while. In February, fans wondered if Bushnell and Higgins were on the rocks when Bushnell celebrated her birthday without Higgins. (Bushnell was there to celebrate Higgins' birthday in March, though.) There was also the fact that the couple called off their wedding back in November after attending couples' counseling last fall.
In October, Higgins told People that he and Bushnell were "not the perfect couple." "But we are trying really hard, and we love each other a lot," Higgins said at the time.
A Warner Horizon Television studio rep for Bushnell and Higgins declined to comment on this story.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement