To quote the greatest reality TV one-liner of all time, Lauren and Ben, "We were all rooting for you!" Amid a number of breakup rumors plaguing Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins, another bad sign has reared its ugly head. According to Us Weekly Bushnell celebrated her 27th birthday with her family. And Higgins was nowhere to be found. Under a cheeky photo posted on Instagram, Bushnell wrote: "Thank you all so much for the bday love. Humbled and blessed to have such amazing people in my life. Came down to one of my favorite places on the, family by my side. Only thing missing is @higgins.ben. Thank you @fspuntamita for making this a birthday to remember. And thank you to the coconut man for delicious drinks!"
On Twitter Higgins sent a
heartwarming swift, 53-character message to his betrothed.
"It's @LaurenBushnell3 birthday today! Happy birthday!" he said.
This all comes just days after fans noticed Bushnell wasn't wearing an engagement ring during a recent ladies' weekend. Then again, Higgins' absence from Bushnell's Punta Mita, Mexico celebration could be for any number of private reasons. Who knows?
