Former Bachelor Ben Higgins Calls Breakup Rumors “Fake News”

Another prominent Republican is sounding off on "fake news," but fear not. It's just Ben Higgins and we think he's trying to make a joke. The former Bachelor star took to Instagram to shoot down rumors that he and fiancé (and final rose recipient) Lauren Bushnell have split. "No need to respond often to rumors or 'fake news' but the feeling I have in this picture is the same feeling I have for this girl today," the reality star told fans. "We have entered into a world where rumors will exist. We know that, but just know as @laurenbushnell celebrates her birthday tomorrow I am still extremely lucky to be able to share life with her and be by her side." And here they are looking loved up.
The couple have been fielding speculation about the state of their relationship since the launch of their Freeform show, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?, last fall. Higgins and Bushnell, who have admitted to seeking couples counseling, fell out over the stress of wedding planning, but insist that they are still engaged. So, will the lovebirds be celebrating Bushnell's birthday together? Probably not. According to her Instagram, the birthday girl is in Mexico with her sister. Make of that what you will.
