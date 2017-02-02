Former Bachelor Ben Higgins Calls Breakup Rumors “Fake News”

No need to respond often to rumors or "fake news" but the feeling I have in this picture is the same feeling I have for this girl today. We have entered into a world where rumors will exist we know that, but just know as @laurenbushnell celebrates her birthday tomorrow I am still extremely lucky to be able to share life with her and be by her side.

