Lauren & Ben May Not Be Getting Married, But They're Still Engaged

Higgins' caption reads, "One year ago today I proposed to @laurenbushnell and even with the normal relational speed bumps our relationship has continued to mold us both into better partners and better people. I am lucky to have her, we are doing very well!"Okay, so we have some questions: First, during the most recent episode of Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? , it looked like Ben called the wedding off . If these loved-up captions are to be believed, that was just a bump in the road that the couple managed to level out.We have also seen the picture that Lauren shared before. It's from the couple's engagement photo shoot, which was featured in an earlier episode.Whether the wedding is on or off, one thing is for sure. Ben and Lauren know how to keep everyone talking, which is job number one for a reality-show super couple.