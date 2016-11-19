Lauren & Ben May Not Be Getting Married, But They're Still Engaged

Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins just celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement on The Bachelor. To mark the occasion, they each shared photos on Instagram that prominently feature Bushnell's engagement ring.
"1 year with you," Bushnell captioned her photo, including the diamond ring emoji.
Buy this shirt please. Link in profile. All proceeds help to lift people out of poverty. If you need more of a reason to buy it keep reading. One year ago today I proposed to @laurenbushnell and even with the normal relational speed bumps our relationship has continued to mold us both into better partners and better people. I am lucky to have her, we are doing very well! If you want to get us a 1 year anniversary gift purchase this shirt that @theyearofelan (pictured below) partnered with @humanityandhope on.
Higgins' caption reads, "One year ago today I proposed to @laurenbushnell and even with the normal relational speed bumps our relationship has continued to mold us both into better partners and better people. I am lucky to have her, we are doing very well!"
Okay, so we have some questions: First, during the most recent episode of Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?, it looked like Ben called the wedding off. If these loved-up captions are to be believed, that was just a bump in the road that the couple managed to level out.
We have also seen the picture that Lauren shared before. It's from the couple's engagement photo shoot, which was featured in an earlier episode.
Whether the wedding is on or off, one thing is for sure. Ben and Lauren know how to keep everyone talking, which is job number one for a reality-show super couple.
