Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell may be in love, but fans are so not in love with their new reality show.Higgins, the suitor on season 20 of The Bachelor, pledged his devotion to Bushnell during the show's finale. Now, their new Freeform series, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?, is setting their romance in the real world.

Hulu released the series' first four episodes for fans to binge-watch over the weekend, but, so far, viewers haven't been singing the new show's praises. And by not "singing the new show's praises," I mean they've been mocking it for being inauthentic, scripted, and an overall lame depiction of life after the final rose. Season 1 of UnREAL, this series is not.Here are just a few things people are saying about the series: