Beyoncé & Solange's Mom Recreated Their Album Covers

Beyoncé and sister Solange have had quite a week. First, Beyoncé appeared at the CMAs for a weirdly controversial performance with the Dixie Chicks. Then it was on to Ohio to help get out the vote for Hillary Clinton (and deliver an endorsement for pantsuits).
Solange has been relatively quieter, only (only!) appearing on Saturday Night Live. The performance was in support of A Seat at the Table, and it was also her first. Mom Tina and sister Bey tagged along to embarass her, naturally.
Now it's Tina Knowles' time to shine. The woman who created both Beyoncé and Solange cashed in her mom chips to perfectly recreate her daughters' two most recent album covers. Her Solange look was on point.
But it doesn't hold a candle to her rendition of Queen Bey. She's got the hat, the lipstick, and the necklace of skulls.
