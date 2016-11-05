Beyoncé Endorses Clinton & Pantsuits In Emotional Speech

Beyoncé and Jay Z headlined a free concert last night in Cleveland, OH, to show their support for Hillary Clinton that included performances from both of the superstars, along with Big Sean, Chance the Rapper, and J. Cole.
"Eight years ago, I was so inspired to know that my nephew, a young Black child, could grow up knowing his dreams could be realized by witnessing a Black president in office," Beyoncé said in a clip from the concert that she shared on Instagram. "And now, we have the opportunity to create more change."
"I want my daughter to grow up seeing a woman lead our country," she continued in the emotional speech. "And know that her possibilities are limitless."
She urged the audience to vote for someone who cares about the future of their sons and daughters as much as she and Jay Z do. "And that is why I'm with her," she concluded, finally endorsing Clinton.
"Less than 100 years ago, women did not have the right to vote," Beyoncé said during her performance, as reported by Billboard. "Look how far we've come from having no voice to being on the brink of making history by electing the first woman president. But we have to vote."
Clinton spoke briefly, thanking each of the performers individually for their support and noting their passion and intensity. She thanked Beyoncé specifically for "standing up and showing the world we are strongest when we look out for each other." She thanked Jay for calling attention to the important issues of the day in his lyrics.
Beyoncé's support of Clinton extended beyond just her words and her actions. Beyoncé took the stage wearing a Clinton-inspired pantsuit. Her dancers also wore pantsuits with their "I'm With Her" T-shirts.
The message from Clinton, Beyoncé, Jay Z, and all of the others was simple: Get out and vote.
