The focus of this election cycle has, of course, been on presidential hopefuls Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump espousing their views and making promises about how they would tackle various political and societal issues. But the fashion choices Clinton has made on the campaign trail, and, specifically, for each debate, have also been laden with meaning. For all three debates, Clinton opted for R alph Lauren looks, donning red, blue, and white pantsuits, respectively — a move we're thinking was far from an accident or coincidence.For insight, we spoke to David Lauren, vice chairman and chief innovation officer at Ralph Lauren and the all-American designer's middle child. We were at WSJ magazine's sixth annual Innovator Awards at the MoMA, where his wife, Lauren Bush Lauren, was presenting an award to Melinda Gates for her philanthropic work. (Other honorees included The Weeknd, Tom Ford, Ai Weiwei, and Eleven Madison Park's Daniel Humm and Will Guidara.) Ahead, David Lauren fills us in on the significance of HRC's fervently discussed style decisions, during her tenacious pursuit of presidency, for his father's iconic design empire."We feel very lucky. Hillary has great style, and we’ve dressed a lot of important and interesting people over the last 50 years. The fact that she selected Ralph Lauren has made us really proud.""She’s worn Ralph Lauren a lot over the last 20 years, so we have a nice relationship with her. We have a lot of respect for what she does, and I think she’s followed and understood what Ralph Lauren does and what he creates. She connects with that.""It felt great! In every industry, there are people who wear clothing in an amazing way. So, whether it’s a movie star or a politician, each person brings clothing to life uniquely. Hillary has a distinctive personality and identity; it’s just another way of seeing Ralph Lauren clothing.""You know, it’s a private experience we do with her. We respect that, and we keep it discreet. We’re just very proud.""She has a lot of choices and a lot of ideas, and at the right moment and the right time, she’ll do it. But I think she looks great.""I don’t!""I’d have to check that one out and let you know. It’s hard to know, though, because we make so many different lines.""She’s a perfect example of where style and substance come together, and I think it’s very inspiring for women. She’ll bring her own identity and give people a new way to look at fashion and, most importantly, to look at politics and the issues in the world."