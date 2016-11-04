CMAs Temporarily Scrub Beyoncé, Dixie Chicks Performance After Backlash

The CMAs reacted badly when their fans wrote in with negative messages about Beyoncé's and the Dixie Chicks' performance of "Daddy Lessons" on Wednesday's program. The comments about their performance often walked right up to the racism line.
In the wake of the reactions, the CMAs temporarily removed images and references to the performance from their website and social media, Billboard and TMZ report. The images and performances have since been restored to the show's website and social media.
The distaste for the performance extended to those in attendance. Alan Jackson reportedly walked out of the building when Beyoncé and the Dixie Chicks performed.
The Dixie Chicks tweeted that they wanted to be positive and focus on the performance.
If we all turn this up really loud, together we can drown out the hate. https://t.co/PWJcDeNmuR— Dixie Chicks (@dixiechicks) November 3, 2016
The CMAs, for their part, essentially deny that they're doing anything of the kind. They provided the following statement about the controversy to Billboard.
"CMA has not erased any mentions of Beyoncé’s performance on the CMA Awards. In advance of the broadcast, CMA removed a five-second promotional clip from ABC.com and CMA’s Facebook page. The promo was unapproved and CMA removed it prior to the broadcast. Beyoncé’s performance with Dixie Chicks was a highlight of the evening and we are continuing to share the amazing full-length performance clip via our official social channels."
Watch their performance below.
