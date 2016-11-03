Beyoncé just served up some ice-cold Lemonade at the 50th Country Music Association Awards. Her jaw-dropping, perfect performance alongside The Dixie Chicks just goes to show that blending music genres can result in a magical experience for all.
Together, the talented singers performed Beyoncé's "Daddy Lessons" (as predicted). They also teased the chorus from The Dixie Chicks' cover of "Long Time Gone." Basically, it was everything you never knew you needed.
Ever the gracious performer, Beyoncé even helped teach the audience how to clap on beat.
If you loved the surprise duet, you're in luck. The Dixie Chicks and Bey have made the collaboration available for everyone to download for free, here.
Of course, Twitter lost its shit over the flawless experience. Users also pointed out that both Beyoncé and the Chicks are Texan and known for addressing social and political issues. Sorry, y'all, but these girls just had the best CMAs performance of all time — of ALL TIME.
Real life example of #stongertogether @Beyonce @dixiechicks #CMAawards50 pic.twitter.com/EbEabYlBTm— Jamira Burley (@JamiraBurley) November 3, 2016
Beyoncé wore that straight hair for the first time in a 2016 performance at the CMA's like pic.twitter.com/V3d0sLsJ6I— formerly known as (@RedBeKnowing) November 3, 2016
Beyoncé and Dixie Chicks performing together is iconic. They're both hated by country music for criticizing Bush and for promoting BLM. Wow— 🚬 (@httpmensa) November 3, 2016
Beyoncé is from Houston and The Dixie Chicks are from Dallas. That performance was FOR TEXAS.— Chantal Rochelle (@chantalrochelle) November 3, 2016
That Dixie Chicks/Beyoncè performance just changed me permanently as a person a woman and a mother— Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) November 3, 2016
Beyoncé has to be the most versatile pop star since MJ. She can go anywhere and outshine everyone. It's crazy.— 2002 Chris Jericho (@SlickVick_23) November 3, 2016
