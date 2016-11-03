Earlier today, news broke that Beyoncé would be performing at the Country Music Association Awards, a surprise announcement to many. Now that we're in the thick of the show, fans are getting very restless, because she has yet to make an appearance.
It's unclear what type of performance we're getting from Bey, but it makes sense to assume that we'll see her teach the country stars a thing or two about their own game with a special rendition of "Daddy Lessons." She could even duet with Dolly Parton. Whatever the performance, we are itching with anticipation.
ABC did a good job of luring new viewers to tune in to the show, but the internet is getting impatient. Twitter is getting ready to riot.
It's Bey or bust, y'all. At least we have these hilarious tweets to keep us warm until Queen Bey graces us with her presence.
It's unclear what type of performance we're getting from Bey, but it makes sense to assume that we'll see her teach the country stars a thing or two about their own game with a special rendition of "Daddy Lessons." She could even duet with Dolly Parton. Whatever the performance, we are itching with anticipation.
ABC did a good job of luring new viewers to tune in to the show, but the internet is getting impatient. Twitter is getting ready to riot.
It's Bey or bust, y'all. At least we have these hilarious tweets to keep us warm until Queen Bey graces us with her presence.
Advertisement
All of the Beyhive currently waiting for Beyoncé #CMAs pic.twitter.com/NcJiX5YYD8— Damedashbk (@DameDashBEYk) November 3, 2016
Corny and cornier need to exit stage LEFT. #CMAs pic.twitter.com/ecubMgQfUy— k. (@slay4yonce) November 3, 2016
I just can't relate to anything they're talking about.... I don't get it #CMAawards50 pic.twitter.com/pg0pUWop55— .bonafiedwhore (@passthastrippah) November 3, 2016
When you find out Beyonce is performing at the #CMAs and you're now into country music pic.twitter.com/jMM9XJ8Ryr— Jac Bedrossian (@jacbtv) November 3, 2016
Black twitter waiting for Beyoncé at the #CMAawards50 pic.twitter.com/rUpX4fUOOq— ᴺᴷgeorgia (@lemonadenormani) November 3, 2016
And now I'm live tweeting #CMAawards50 from another channel, cause I turned it off! Hit me when #Beyoncé shows up! pic.twitter.com/ZuDRo9jrDG— JoeMoffettShow (@JoeMoffettShow) November 3, 2016
me watching the #CMAs and dying inside. waiting for beyonce pic.twitter.com/n55TsKP0Z6— Mrs. Dandy Mott (@PrettyMajor__) November 3, 2016
Advertisement