Everyone Is Losing Their Minds Waiting For Beyoncé To Perform At The CMAs

Morgan Baila
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images.
Earlier today, news broke that Beyoncé would be performing at the Country Music Association Awards, a surprise announcement to many. Now that we're in the thick of the show, fans are getting very restless, because she has yet to make an appearance.

It's unclear what type of performance we're getting from Bey, but it makes sense to assume that we'll see her teach the country stars a thing or two about their own game with a special rendition of "Daddy Lessons." She could even duet with Dolly Parton. Whatever the performance, we are itching with anticipation.

ABC did a good job of luring new viewers to tune in to the show, but the internet is getting impatient. Twitter is getting ready to riot.

It's Bey or bust, y'all. At least we have these hilarious tweets to keep us warm until Queen Bey graces us with her presence.
