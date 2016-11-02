Story from Pop Culture

Haters Are Already Pissed That Beyoncé Will Take Over The CMAs Tonight

Hunter Harris
Die-hard country music fans thought they were exempt from Beyoncé's blessings. Not anymore: the queen is expected to descend on the Country Music Association Awards' stage during the show's 50th anniversary show tonight, according to fan account @TheBeyHiveTeam.

As any Beyhive member/resident of planet Earth knows, Beyoncé doesn't just show up at awards shows. She takes them over. It seems like longtime CMA watchers aren't entirely prepared for a night of her majesty:

Bey has quite the country-music résumé: "Daddy Lessons" basically reinvented country music and Bey is proud of her Texas heritage. According to one of her Lemonade collaborators, "Sorry" was even supposed to feature a Dolly Parton reference. When you think about it, showing up at the CMAs really isn't that much of a stretch.

No matter the anti-Bey chatter, plenty of Lemonade fans are penciling in a few minutes to catch the singer at the CMAs.
The 50th Annual CMA Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. EDT.
