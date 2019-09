Bey has quite the country-music résumé: "Daddy Lessons" basically reinvented country music and Bey is proud of her Texas heritage. According to one of her Lemonade collaborators, "Sorry" was even supposed to feature a Dolly Parton reference . When you think about it, showing up at the CMAs really isn't that much of a stretch.No matter the anti-Bey chatter, plenty of Lemonade fans are penciling in a few minutes to catch the singer at the CMAs.