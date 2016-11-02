EXCLUSIVE: The rumors are TRUE! Beyoncé & The Dixie Chicks are opening the 2016 Country Music Awards tonight on ABC at 8PM ET on ABC! pic.twitter.com/idD0G1B9Gf— THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) November 2, 2016
As any Beyhive member/resident of planet Earth knows, Beyoncé doesn't just show up at awards shows. She takes them over. It seems like longtime CMA watchers aren't entirely prepared for a night of her majesty:
@twojays_k @cmtcody @CMT @Beyonce last I checked it was the Country Music Awards. What business does she have being there? None!— Heather Hicks (@gidget1974) November 2, 2016
Why tf is Beyoncé performing at the CMA's 😑🙄 that's disappointing.— Stunna (@FuckinReen) November 2, 2016
So you're trying to tell me Beyoncé is going to preform at the CMAs and Shania Twain isn't— Amber Wilborn (@ohlookitsamber) November 2, 2016
Bey has quite the country-music résumé: "Daddy Lessons" basically reinvented country music and Bey is proud of her Texas heritage. According to one of her Lemonade collaborators, "Sorry" was even supposed to feature a Dolly Parton reference. When you think about it, showing up at the CMAs really isn't that much of a stretch.
No matter the anti-Bey chatter, plenty of Lemonade fans are penciling in a few minutes to catch the singer at the CMAs.
starbucks green cups and now Beyoncé at the #CMAs, it's really been a rough 48 hours for conservative white america pic.twitter.com/FKpWGwAQdK— Stephen (@StephenOssola) November 2, 2016
Friend: Wyd tonight?— Damedashbk (@DameDashBEYk) November 2, 2016
Me: Watching Empire & AHS
Friend: You know Beyonce performing at the CMAs tonight.
Me: pic.twitter.com/wWAlsclUSh
me when i heard Beyonce was performing 'daddy lessons" tonight #CMAawards50 pic.twitter.com/pjMfyt2vYw— 💁Bracy poor la vie (@TKapyamba) November 2, 2016
The 50th Annual CMA Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. EDT.