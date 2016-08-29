Story from Entertainment News

Twitter Pities Britney For Having To Follow Beyoncé

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock.
Was it an act of cruelty to make Britney Spears take the stage right after Beyoncé? That's the question on Twitter's collective mind following Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards ceremony.
The VMAs were supposed to be a comeback moment for Britney Spears. Fans were looking forward to seeing Spears take the stage on the heels of releasing her new album, Glory. Then, on Sunday, reports started circulating that Beyoncé would be performing. And, of course, the rumors were true — midway through Sunday night's show, Bey took the stage for a mini-Lemonade medley. Queen B slayed with her provocative performance of songs including "Sorry," "Pray You Catch Me," and "Formation," along with powerful Lemonade-inspired visuals.
Then it was Britney's turn. And whoever scheduled Sunday evening's lineup obviously did not have Brit's best interests at heart, because her act paled in comparison to Bey's. Honestly, Bey had an impossible act to follow. This was only amplified by the fact that Britney was obviously lip-syncing. Viewers took to Twitter to lament (and laugh about) the unfairness of the situation with witticisms and memes galore.
"I'm honestly shocked Britney's people weren't able to negotiate her a better timeslot than 'Right After Beyonce,'" tweeted one person. "THE RUDEST THING I CAN THINK OF IS MAKING BRITNEY SPEARS PERFORM AFTER BEYONCE. MY GOD. WHO AT MTV HATES THAT WOMAN?" said an outraged Jezebel writer. "At least Britney got to go to a Beyoncé concert tonight," another joked. Here are some more of the best reactions.
