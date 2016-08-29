Britney Spears Lip-Synced During Her VMAs Comeback, Because She's Britney Spears

Hunter Harris
Britney Spears never disappoints. When the pop star stepped on stage for her big VMAs comeback performance, she continued her storied history of tragic lip-syncing.

Observe, during her performance alongside G-Eazy, the voice blasting from the speakers at Madison Square Garden simply did not match the movements of Britney's mouth. Lip-syncing is common — and honestly, not a big deal — but after nearly two decades in this industry, Britney still can't seem pull it off.
Theories circulated online from loyal fans: Did she not spend enough time rehearsing? Was it hard to remember her own lyrics? Why even pretend to use a mic?
Advertisement
Even before the performance began, fans expected a poor lip-sync performance from the "Make Me" singer. Hey, at least she's consistent.

Advertisement

More from Pop Culture