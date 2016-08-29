Britney Spears never disappoints. When the pop star stepped on stage for her big VMAs comeback performance, she continued her storied history of tragic lip-syncing.



Observe, during her performance alongside G-Eazy, the voice blasting from the speakers at Madison Square Garden simply did not match the movements of Britney's mouth. Lip-syncing is common — and honestly, not a big deal — but after nearly two decades in this industry, Britney still can't seem pull it off.

