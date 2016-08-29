Britney Spears never disappoints. When the pop star stepped on stage for her big VMAs comeback performance, she continued her storied history of tragic lip-syncing.
Observe, during her performance alongside G-Eazy, the voice blasting from the speakers at Madison Square Garden simply did not match the movements of Britney's mouth. Lip-syncing is common — and honestly, not a big deal — but after nearly two decades in this industry, Britney still can't seem pull it off.
Theories circulated online from loyal fans: Did she not spend enough time rehearsing? Was it hard to remember her own lyrics? Why even pretend to use a mic?
Britney gets paid millions to lip sync while drag performers do it 10x better, are exploited, and don't get the recognition they deserve.— Devyn (@HalfAtlanta) August 29, 2016
Even before the performance began, fans expected a poor lip-sync performance from the "Make Me" singer. Hey, at least she's consistent.
"Something we've never seen before" nah britney we've seen you lipsync so many times girl..— Asma (@TeaforGrande) August 29, 2016
