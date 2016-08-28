Update: MTV Confirms Beyoncé Is Performing At The VMAs

Update: MTV has confirmed that Beyoncé is, indeed, taking the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night. "BEYONCÉ. IS. PERFORMING. #VMAs" the network tweeted following speculation that Bey would be performing.
Okay, Beyoncé fans, it's time to get in formation for the MTV Video Music Awards — the queen is reportedly set to perform.
The Los Angeles Times is reporting that “Beyoncé has been in top-secret rehearsals” for the show, which airs tonight on MTV. The "anything can happen" show, which is known for surprise performances and over-the-top production, has already confirmed Rihanna — who is opening the show — as well as Britney Spears, Future, and duets from Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, Nick Jonas and Ty Dolla Sign, and the Chainsmokers with Halsey.
Beyoncé, still riding high on the blockbuster success of her visual album Lemonade, is nominated for a jaw-dropping 11 awards at the ceremony. She has a strong history with the show, attending for the first time in 2000 with Destiny's Child. She's racked up 16 Moonmen as a solo artist and famously announced her pregnancy with daughter Blue Ivy during a performance of "Love on Top" in 2011.
With a surprise performance pretty likely, the Beyhive is completely freaking out on Twitter, calling the show the BeyMAs and speculating what song she's performing and where she'll do it.
Whatever she's doing, we're so here for it.
