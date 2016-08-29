Beyoncé's VMAs Performance Included A Tribute To Trayvon Martin

Beyoncé's MTV VMAs performance included a variety of moving imagery, not to mention some seriously impressive costumes. But one of the most memorable moments came during her first song, "Pray You Catch Me," which she used as a tribute to Trayvon Martin.
During the performance, Beyoncé stood in front of someone wearing a hoodie, an apparent reference to what Martin was wearing when he was killed. The segment also featured the sound of gunshots, an allusion to the Black Lives Matter movement. Beyoncé's dancers fell as red lights hit them during the gunshot sounds.
The performance wasn't the only time Beyoncé honored Martin at the VMAs. At the awards show's white carpet, the singer posed with Martin's and Michael Brown's mothers.
Beyoncé is no stranger to speaking out about racial injustice. The music video for "Formation" depicts a Black child across from police in riot gear and references Brown's shooting. Beyoncé and Jay Z have reportedly donated bail money to Black Lives Matter protesters in the past.
The hoodie-clad figure, along with Beyoncé's white-carpet guests, was a powerful reminder of how celebrities can use their influence for social change.
Do you know how historic it is for @Beyonce to bring Trayvon Martin's mother on the red carpet?! #VMAS pic.twitter.com/jHaSG0mVor— Joi-Marie (@dcfab) August 28, 2016
beyonce really came at us with pray you catch me the best introduction to an album ever made i'm shook— street meat (@vidalwuu) August 29, 2016
