Maybe the most beautiful sight, though, was the remarkable group of women Bey led down the carpet. A number of Lemonade collaborators and cast members appeared, including model Winnie Harlow, actress Quvenzhané Wallis, singers Chloe and Halle Bailey, and "Love Drought" co-writer Ingrid. The mothers of Mike Brown and Trayvon Martin were also there. What a moment for all the amazing women Bey brought with her. Talk about a squad!