People were excited enough to find out that Beyoncé would be performing at tonight's MTV Video Music Awards. But nobody expected her to take the red carpet by storm with daughter Blue Ivy at her side — along with the stars of her visual album, Lemonade.
Beyoncé showed up looking like a queen in a stunning, pale mint gown complete with a broad, feathered shoulder piece, sequin embroidery, and a sheer skirt. Blue Ivy, meanwhile, was mommy's 4-year-old princess in a gorgeous dress with a bronze top, layered tulle skirt, cute booties, and a jeweled headpiece.
Maybe the most beautiful sight, though, was the remarkable group of women Bey led down the carpet. A number of Lemonade collaborators and cast members appeared, including model Winnie Harlow, actress Quvenzhané Wallis, singers Chloe and Halle Bailey, and "Love Drought" co-writer Ingrid. The mothers of Mike Brown and Trayvon Martin were also there. What a moment for all the amazing women Bey brought with her. Talk about a squad!
