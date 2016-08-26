Oh, what a glorious day. Britney Spears has finally dropped the long awaited Glory. This is the album she first began talking about in 2015, but apparently scrapped parts of in the spring of this year in order to be "more hands-on with this one," as she told V magazine. She wasn't kidding around. Spears has co-writing credits on five of the album's tracks, including its infectious first single, "Make Me..."
When debuting the album art on Twitter, Spears called Glory "the beginning of a new era." Musically and thematically, it's not, but there are a few exceptions. Spears is intent on being hands-on, helping shape her music from writing to song selection, with a depth she hasn't attempted before.
She tries on many styles of music here, including her interpretation of an authentic Mexican song, a little French lullaby, and a lot of pop. She leans heavily on sex in the album's opening tracks, but puts her often mocked voice to work in the unexpected "What You Need" and tries on the woman scorned in "Liar." Amid the tracks that were clearly added with her Vegas show in mind are some genuine pop gems.
