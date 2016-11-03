Story from Music

Beyoncé Held Nothing Back During Her Surprise Country Music Awards Performance

Morgan Baila
Photo: Getty Images.
Beyoncé just served up some ice-cold Lemonade at the 50th Country Music Association Awards. Her jaw-dropping, perfect performance alongside The Dixie Chicks just goes to show that blending music genres can result in a magical experience for all.

Together, the talented singers performed Beyoncé's "Daddy Lessons" (as predicted). They also teased the chorus from The Dixie Chicks' cover of "Long Time Gone." Basically, it was everything you never knew you needed.

Ever the gracious performer, Beyoncé even helped teach the audience how to clap on beat.
If you loved the surprise duet, you're in luck. The Dixie Chicks and Bey have made the collaboration available for everyone to download for free, here.

Of course, Twitter lost its shit over the flawless experience. Users also pointed out that both Beyoncé and the Chicks are Texan and known for addressing social and political issues. Sorry, y'all, but these girls just had the best CMAs performance of all time — of ALL TIME.
