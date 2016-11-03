Reese Witherspoon Freaking Out Over Beyoncé's CMAs Performance Is All Of Us

Beyoncé, take me away...
Despite the backlash, Bey's crashing of the CMAs stage last night went off without a hitch. The Houston-born singer teamed up with fellow Texans The Dixie Chicks for a country-fried version of "Daddy Issues," and slayed.
Don't believe it? Just ask Reese "I Played June Carter Cash In A Movie So I'm Practically Country Royalty" Witherspoon.
The actress was quick to lavish praise on the performance.
We Can't 👏🏾 Stop 👏🏾 Dancing 👏🏾🐝🎸❤️🎶 #CMAawards50 pic.twitter.com/uOZ7XKcrN4— People Magazine (@people) November 3, 2016
Me either!!! 💃 Loving this! @Beyonce @dixiechicks #CMAawards50 https://t.co/f4V1XyF7R4— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) November 3, 2016
She also retweeted the Grand Ole Opry's seal of approval.
Some country music fans continued to gripe about Bey ruining their lives, but this Witherspoon supporter summed it up nicely.
@RWitherspoon @Beyonce @dixiechicks Reese loves Beyoncé and the Dixie chicks enough said haters— Sebastian McConnor (@DaRealSebMc) November 3, 2016
Note to haters: Here's a quarter. Call someone who cares.
