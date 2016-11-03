Story from Music

Reese Witherspoon Freaking Out Over Beyoncé's CMAs Performance Is All Of Us

Erin Donnelly
Beyoncé, take me away...

Despite the backlash, Bey's crashing of the CMAs stage last night went off without a hitch. The Houston-born singer teamed up with fellow Texans The Dixie Chicks for a country-fried version of "Daddy Issues," and slayed.

Don't believe it? Just ask Reese "I Played June Carter Cash In A Movie So I'm Practically Country Royalty" Witherspoon.

The actress was quick to lavish praise on the performance.
She also retweeted the Grand Ole Opry's seal of approval.
Some country music fans continued to gripe about Bey ruining their lives, but this Witherspoon supporter summed it up nicely.
Note to haters: Here's a quarter. Call someone who cares.
