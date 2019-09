Did you ever consider the legality of Ursula exchanging Ariel's voice for a new pair of gams? Of course you didn't. However, just because the legal jargon is left out of this Disney classic, doesn't mean it was meant to be ignored. London-based comic and writer Shon Faye — who went to law school and is qualified to practice commercial law, according to BuzzFeed — interpreted Ariel and Ursula's contract, and it turns out this document wasn't even close to legal.There are a lot of things wrong with Ariel's decisions in The Little Mermaid — like the fact that Ariel would give up everything and everyone she knows in order to pursue a guy she's never even spoke to — but perhaps her biggest mistake was not attempting to null the contract she signed. Ursula did some seriously shady things after promising the even exchange of Ariel's voice for a pair of human legs, like deliberately sabotaging Ariel's relationship with the Prince by marrying him herself. (Still a little unclear why she did that, to be honest.) According to Faye, those things would have voided the pair's contract.