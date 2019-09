Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell have chronicled the highs and lows of their rocky post-Bachelor relationship on TV for the past couple months. Between all the romance (and the Chad ) on Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? , it's become clear that the question mark in the show's title is there for a good reason We've seen the engaged couple fight about planning their future life together, including their wedding and the prospect of a televised ceremony . They've also attended couples counseling on-air in a healthy effort to tackle their problems before tying the knot. But a sneak peek at Tuesday night's two-hour episode reveals that the marriage preparations may be coming to an abrupt halt altogether.During a therapy session, Ben, 28, admits that he's not ready to begin a life with Lauren after all. "I think you’re ready to start a life. I’m not ready for that," he says, "Not even close." Well shit, Ben. It gets worse (after a quick cutaway to Ben searching for his soul while gazing at the horizon). During an emotional conversation about their future, Lauren, 25, asks Ben point-blank, "So you're saying the wedding is off?" Ben answers, "Yeah, I am."