This Is Not How We Thought Ben & Lauren Would Celebrate Their Anniversary

Ben Higgins and fiancée Lauren Bushnell took it upon themselves to put the "heart" in Las Vegas' iHeartRadio Festival this weekend. The pair didn't get all amorous on Instagram just because they're huge Drake or Britney Spears fans — Saturday marked one year (to the day) since they first met on The Bachelor. Oh, and they're shooting that new reality show, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? for Freeform.
"Happy one year from meeting you babe! No better way to celebrate #iheartfestival," Higgins wrote. Lauren echoed the sentiment: "One year ago today my life completely changed. So incredibly blessed to have met this amazing human."
As E! Online pointed out, Vegas was flooded with Bachelor and Bachelorette alums, as you can see in another Instagram from Higgins, which features a cameo by The Bachelorette's Wells Adams. JoJo Fletcher, Becca Tilley, Haley Ferguson, and Emily Ferguson, were all there, too, and we're dying to know why. Are all of them default cast members of Ben and Lauren? Do they get some kind of special reality-TV group discount? Or are they given free access to events forever?
Advertisement