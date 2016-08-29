This Is What Happens After The Final Rose

"After the final rose is when reality hits," a voice-over claims in a promo for The Bachelor spin-off Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After. According to the footage teased in the trailer, reality involves grocery shopping and toilet repair.
The series, starring Bachelor Ben Higgins and his fiancée Lauren Bushnell, will follow the couple as they adapt to life without fully preplanned dream dates. Though the pair started their relationship on the dating reality show, Bushnell insisted in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that their new show will be a big departure from their Bachelor beginnings.
"It’s going to be more like a docu-series and documenting our life," Bushnell said. "I have a certain idea of what a reality show was: On The Bachelor, I was away from my family and friends, but this is going to be very different."
What can fans expect? Possibly a peak into the process of planning for the big day. "We don't have a date yet, but we have kind of started the initial phases," Bushnell explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "We both kind of talked more about maybe a winter wedding...hopefully, cameras will catch it and I think that’s something that’s really cool, because I know nothing about wedding planning."
Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After premieres October 11 on Freeform.
