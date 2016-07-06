Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell aren't ready to give up the spotlight just yet.
As previously reported, the engaged couple will be picking up where The Bachelor left off in a new spin off set to air on Freeform this October. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Higgins and Bushnell said Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After will follow their relationship as well as their faith and Ben's political aspirations.
"It’s going to be more like a docu-series and documenting our life," Bushnell said. "I have a certain idea of what a reality show was: On the Bachelor, I was away from my family and friends, but this is going to be very different."
She added that the couple won't let fame jeopardize their romance.
"At first I had a lot of concerns and Ben did, too," she explained. "Our biggest priority coming out of the show and the Bachelor world was focusing on each other. Our biggest concern was: Is this new show going to try to alter our life or be incredibly intrusive and get in the way of our relationship?
"Our main priority was that our relationship always comes first and if something does ever get in the way, we’ll have to have another conversation because that’s something that neither of us are going to allow to happen."
Will they be the exception to the Bachelor rule? Stay tuned...
